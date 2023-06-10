Kelenic went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Angels.

Kelenic opened the scoring with his first-inning blast, snapping a 13-game homer drought. He's faded a little bit to start June, going 4-for-20 (.200) over his first six games this month. The outfielder is still enjoying solid production from the heart of the order with a .270/.333/.502 slash line, 11 homers, 29 RBI, 28 runs scored and seven stolen bases over 59 contests.