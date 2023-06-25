Kelenic went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in an extra-inning loss to the Orioles on Saturday.

Kelenic made good use of his one trip on the basepaths with his first steal since June 13. The outfielder also went without a strikeout for only the second time in the last nine games, an especially welcome sight considering he was coming off back-to-back three-strikeout tallies. Kelenic's 34.6 percent strikeout rate across the last 12 games has helped lead to him going just 7-for-44 with three extra-base hits (two doubles, one triple) over that span, resulting in a 19-point drop in batting average to .251.