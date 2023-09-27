Kelenic is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.
Kelenic has only one extra-base hit (a double) in 43 plate appearances since returning Sept. 11 from a fractured left foot, though he has drawn eight walks. Dylan Moore, Julio Rodriguez and Teoscar Hernandez will start across the outfield for Seattle on Wednesday as Sam Haggerty occupies the DH role.
