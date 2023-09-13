Kelenic is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Angels.
The Angels have yet to announce a starting pitcher for the game, but Kelenic will begin this one on the bench for the second day in a row. Teoscar Hernandez is handling right field and Mike Ford will be the designated hitter.
