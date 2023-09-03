Kelenic (foot) started in right field for the second consecutive night Saturday and played seven innings in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Sugar Land, going 1-for-3 with an RBI single and a walk.

The Rainiers are giving Kelenic's previously ailing foot a stringent test early in his rehab assignment, as evidenced by his second consecutive contest on defense and the increase of his workload over that of Friday's by one inning. Offensively, Kelenic has reached safely in all three games with Tacoma thus far, so he appears to be making steady progress toward activation. Nevertheless, it's highly likely he remains on the farm for at least the first half of the coming week, given team brass has been clear they want to ensure Kelenic is back to full health for the stretch run and coming postseason.