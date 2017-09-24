Play

Mariners' Jean Segura: Considered day-to-day

Segura is day-to-day after spraining the tip of his right middle finger Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

His fantasy owners will have to check his daily lineup status, though it looks like he'll return before the end of the regular season. Segura will likely be replaced by Taylor Motter at shortstop -- as the case was Saturday -- for as long as he must rest.

