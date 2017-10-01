Mariners' Jean Segura: Remains on bench Sunday
Segura isn't in the lineup Sunday against the Angels.
Gordon Beckham will draw another start at shortstop as Segura remains on the bench for Seattle's season finale against the Angels. Segura recently dealt with a hurt finger, but there's no reason to believe that it's acting up again. Rather it looks like the Mariners are simply being careful with the 27-year-old. Segura played in 125 games for the Mariners this season and hit .300/.349/.427 while stealing 22 bases.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...