Mariners' Jean Segura: Remains on bench Sunday

Segura isn't in the lineup Sunday against the Angels.

Gordon Beckham will draw another start at shortstop as Segura remains on the bench for Seattle's season finale against the Angels. Segura recently dealt with a hurt finger, but there's no reason to believe that it's acting up again. Rather it looks like the Mariners are simply being careful with the 27-year-old. Segura played in 125 games for the Mariners this season and hit .300/.349/.427 while stealing 22 bases.