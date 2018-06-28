Mariners' Jean Segura: Scores thrice in win

Segura went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a walk and three runs in an extra-innings win over the Orioles on Wednesday.

Segura cashed in on all three occasions in which he was on base, including in the 11th inning, when he crossed the plate with what turned out to be the winning run. There seems to be no stopping the hot-hitting shortstop, who's returned from a four-game absence due to a forearm infection to go 5-for-12 with Wednesday's pair of doubles, three walks and four runs over the subsequent three contests.