Mariners' Jean Segura: Takes seat Thursday
Segura is out of the lineup against the Yankees on Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Segura will hit the bench for a rare day off after starting the past 21 games. Over that span, he's slashed .361/.402/.518 with two home runs, 10 RBI and two stolen bases. Andrew Romine will make a start at shortstop in his stead. Expect Segura back in the starting nine for Friday's series opener in Boston.
