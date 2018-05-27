Mariners' Jean Segura: Unavailable Sunday vs. Twins

Segura (head) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

As expected, Segura, who departed Saturday's game in the eighth inning when he was inadvertently kicked in the head while manning the field, underwent a test for a concussion Sunday morning. According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, Segura said he has to take and pass another test later Sunday before gaining clearance from the protocol, so the Mariners should soon have clarity regarding whether or not he has a concussion. If he is diagnosed with a concussion, Segura would then be placed on the 7-day disabled list, with Triple-A Tacoma infielder Zach Vincej prepared to assume Segura's spot on the 25-man roster, per Divish.