Caballero went 2-for-4 with one RBI, two stolen bases and one run scored in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Astros.

Caballero picked up his second multi-steal game of the week, and he was able to snap an 0-for-10 funk at the plate. The second baseman is up to 15-for-17 on the basepaths this year, but he's had some trouble hitting consistently with a .233 batting average. He's managed to offset that with a solid 12.2 percent walk rate over 180 plate appearances, helping him achieve a .361 on-base percentage.