Naylor went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and two stolen bases in an 8-6 win against the White Sox on Wednesday.

Naylor set the tone for a big offensive performance by Seattle with a 450-foot, two-run wallop to right field in the first inning. His other hit was a seventh-inning single that he followed with swipes of both second and third base. Naylor's final stat line was nearly a mirror image of what he posted the previous day in the series opener, when he also went 2-for-3 with a two-run blast and two thefts. His work on the basepaths has been especially impressive of late; over his past 11 contests, Naylor has gone 10-for-10 in stolen-base attempts. He's already more than doubled his previous career-high mark with 21 steals on the campaign.