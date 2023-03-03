Rodriguez is hitting .400 (4-for-10) with a solo home run and a walk through his first four Cactus League games.

The reigning AL Rookie of the Year appears poised to avoid a sophomore slump if early returns are any indication. Rodriguez has hit safely in each of his first four exhibitions, and his first round tripper of spring Wednesday against the Cubs seems to corroborate he's suffering no aftereffects from the collision with the outfield wall he sustained in Monday's game against the White Sox.