Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said Thursday that Rodriguez (wrist) is about six days out from returning from the 10-day injured list, Maura Dooley of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Assuming Rodriguez continues to progress from his bruised right wrist as the Mariners anticipate, that six-day timeline would put the All-Star outfielder on track to come off the injured list when first eligible next Wednesday, when the team wraps up a series with the Yankees. Dylan Moore (back) is also trending toward a return from the 10-day injured list in the middle of next week, while Mitch Haniger (ankle) could be activated from the 60-day IL as soon as this weekend. The Mariners will thus soon have their outfield back to full strength as they look to chase down one of the American League's three available wild-card spots.