Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a loss to the Rangers on Friday.

Rodriguez's single and 11th steal of the season were one of the few blips on the offensive radar for a Mariners squad flummoxed by Jon Gray and two relievers Friday. The talented outfielder has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, a span in which his 19-for-47 showing at the plate has pulled his average and OPS up by 42 and 89 points, respectively.