Rodriguez slotted back into the Mariners lineup Saturday after Team Dominican Republic was eliminated from the World Baseball Classic, leading off and going 1-for-3 in a Cactus League loss to the Guardians.

The second-year phenom's Cactus League average sits at .368, and he turned in a solid showing in the WBC with a .278 average (5-for-18) with a double, three RBI, a walk and two runs in four games. Rodriguez will now turn his focus back to preparing for the 2023 campaign and appears to already have his timing down at the plate based on his complete body of work to date.