Rodriguez is leading off and playing center field against the Astros on Friday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
Rodriguez has been the designated hitter over the last two games after missing a pair of games with a back issue, but he'll be back patrolling center field for the Mariners on Friday against Cristian Javier and the Astros.
