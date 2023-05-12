Rodriguez is starting in center field and batting third Friday for the Mariners' game versus the Tigers.
Rodriguez was moved down from leadoff to the six spot Wednesday against a righty, but with lefty Matthew Boyd starting Friday he'll slide up to the middle of the order. For what it's worth, J-Rod has just a .616 OPS versus southpaws so far this season.
