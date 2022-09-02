Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run in a win over the Tigers on Thursday.
The rookie had a highly productive afternoon out of the leadoff spot, highlighted by his 22nd home run of the season in the third inning. Rodriguez doesn't have a multi-hit effort since Aug. 21, but he's now reached safely in four of the last five games while also homering twice in that span.
