Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Nationals.
His eighth-inning shot off Carl Edwards spoiled Washington's combined shutout bid and kept fellow Seattle freshman George Kirby from being stuck with the loss, but there weren't many other bright spots for the M's on the afternoon. Rodriguez is up to 20 homers on the year to go with a .271 batting average, 23 steals, 63 runs and 64 RBI through 107 games as the 21-year-old attempt to lock up the AL Rookie of the Year award, and he's now only the 12th rookie in big-league history to compile a 20-20 campaign -- and the second youngest, behind only Mike Trout.
