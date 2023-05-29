Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in an extra-inning win over the Pirates on Sunday.

Rodriguez's 356-foot shot to left in the first inning opened the scoring, and his subsequent single extended his streak of two-hit games to five. While Rodriguez's elevated 27.3 percent strikeout rate still represents a notable bump from his rookie-season 25.9 percent figure, the 22-year-old is in the midst of a late-month tear that's seen him hit .467 (14-for-30) with six extra-base hits, seven RBI and a more modest 19.4 percent strikeout rate in his last seven games.