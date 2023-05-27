Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 11-6 loss to the Pirates.

Rodriguez slugged a solo shot in the first inning and added a two-run single in the fifth for his fourth multi-hit effort in his last five games. He'd gone 12 contests without a homer entering Friday. The outfielder appears to be turning things around after struggling through the first quarter of the campaign. He's slashing .233/.302/.416 with eight homers, 26 RBI, 33 runs scored and eight stolen bases through 49 games.