Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with a home run and five RBI in Friday's 8-3 win over Texas.

Rodriguez knocked an RBI single as part of Seattle's three-run fourth inning. He then drilled a grand slam off of Jose Leclerc in the eighth. It was his 16th home run of the season and his first since July 4. The superstar rookie is now slashing .275/.335/.479 with 35 extra-base hits, 21 stolen bases and 50 RBI through 89 career games. Since the start of June, Rodriguez has gone deep 10 times while hitting .284 across 155 at-bats.