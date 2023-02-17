Rodriguez could run more this season, Mariners manager Scott Servais told Corey Brock of The Athletic on Friday.

Just four of Rodriguez's 25 stolen bases in his rookie season came after the All-Star break. Part of that was health-related as he dealt with wrist and back issues and part was pitchers simply paying more attention to him. However, Servais noted Friday regarding Rodriguez that stealing bases is "a big part of his game." J-Rod also figures to be one of countless players to benefit from the league's pickoff throw limits and bigger bases.