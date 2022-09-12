Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs, a walk and was caught stealing in an 8-7 win against the Braves on Sunday.

Rodriguez connected on a solo home run in the first inning, singled in the third, walked in the sixth and smacked a game-tying solo shot in the bottom of the ninth to reach base four times for the second occasion this month. The 21-year-old is slashing .400/.478/.750 with four long balls in 40 September at-bats to bump his average to a season-best .277.