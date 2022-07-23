Rodriguez was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Astros with left wrist soreness, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.
Rodriguez was scratched moments before first pitch without an explanation. There's no word on the severity of the issue, so he should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
