Rodriguez exited with a trainer in the bottom of the first inning Thursday and has been diagnosed with the same issue that forced him to miss three games last weekend. The severity of his current injury isn't yet clear, but Jarred Kelenic, Dylan Moore and Sam Haggerty are candidates to see increased playing time if Rodriguez is forced to miss additional time.