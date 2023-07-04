Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, three RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 6-5 win over the Giants.

This was Rodriguez's first multi-RBI effort since June 18. He's hit safely in each of the first three games in July, going 6-for-14 (.429) with two steals in that span. The star outfielder is now batting .246 with a .723 OPS, 13 home runs, 46 RBI, 50 runs scored and 20 steals through 81 contests overall.