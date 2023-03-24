Rodriguez went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a solo home run, a walk, three total RBI and three total runs in Thursday's Cactus League win over the Reds.

Rodriguez's perfect day at the plate was preceded by a two-double, three-RBI day across three plate appearances Wednesday against the Dodgers, meaning the ultra-talented outfielder has been virtually impossible to put away the last two games. A sophomore slump looks like the last thing fantasy managers will have to worry about with Rodriguez, who's now hitting .464 across 30 Cactus League appearances.