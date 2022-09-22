Rodriguez left Thursday's contest against Oakland in the first inning, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

It isn't clear yet what the issue is with Rodriguez, but some speculation has been made regarding his recent back problems potentially acting up. The Mariners will take a closer look at him and provide an update once they know more. For now, Jared Kelenic will take his spot in center field and Sam Haggerty will come in the game to cover left field.