Rodriguez (wrist) is expected to return to action Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Rodriguez has not started a game since the second half resumed, but manager Scott Servais is optimistic that the youngster will be ready to rejoin the lineup Tuesday.
More News
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Remains out of lineup•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Still absent Sunday•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Not starting Saturday•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Considered day-to-day•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Dealing with left wrist soreness•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Late scratch Friday•