Rodriguez went 4-for-6 with a solo home run, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Sunday's 6-3 extra-innings win over the Guardians.

Rodriguez had no trouble setting the table from the leadoff spot, extending his hitting streak to six games. In that span, he's gone 9-for-27 (.333) with three extra-base hits. The four-hit effort was the rookie outfielder's second of the season -- the other came May 15 versus the Mets. Rodriguez lifted his slash line to .270/.329/.479 with 23 homers, 67 RBI, 73 runs scored and 24 stolen bases through 117 games with Sunday's stellar performance.