Rodriguez told reporters that he was completely fine after colliding with the outfield wall during Monday's Cactus League game against the White Sox, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Rodriguez jammed against the wall while attempting to rob a homer on Monday, and while he stayed in the game initially, he was subbed out in favor of Cade Marlowe an inning later. The 21-year-old stated that he jammed his right arm and got the wind knocked out of him, but no injury was suffered. Rodriguez is one of the most exciting you talents in baseball, and everyone can breathe a sigh of relief that his exit was just precautionary.