Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, two additional RBI and an additional run scored in Friday's 9-2 victory over the Tigers.

Rodriguez's two-run single in the second extended Seattle's lead to 5-0, and his seventh homer of the season made it 9-2 in the ninth. The reigning Rookie of the Year has gotten off to a slow start this year and was even moved down the batting order recently, but when he's right, the superstar centerfielder is as good as anyone in the game. Friday's outing marking Rodriguez's first three-hit game of the year, but he's still slashing just .219/.280/.411.