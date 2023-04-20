Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Brewers.
Rodriguez singled to begin the bottom of the first inning for Seattle, but he was subsequently picked off. The star outfielder made up for the mistake and produced the first scores of the contest with a two-run blast in the third inning. It was Rodriguez's second homer in his past three games, and he's gone 5-for-14 with three RBI over that span.
