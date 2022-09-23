Rodriguez (back) will undergo an MRI on Friday, and manager Scott Servais said the recurrence of the outfielder's injury is "concerning," Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The 21-year-old exited Thursday's matchup with Oakland during the first inning due to lower-back tightness, which is the same injury that sidelined him last weekend. Rodriguez missed three games after the injury cropped up Saturday, though he never underwent medical imaging before he returned to action Tuesday. Given he's undergoing an MRI, Rodriguez shouldn't be expected to be in the lineup for Friday's contest in Kansas City. Jarred Kelenic and Sam Haggerty should have increased roles for Seattle while Rodriguez is unavailable.