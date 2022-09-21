Rodriguez (back) went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in a loss to the Athletics on Tuesday.

The star rookie made his return to the lineup after missing three games with low-back tightness. While Rodriguez saw his bat cool off after having put together a .447 average and 1.428 OPS in his last 10 full games before his injury, the fact he was able to log a full nine innings Tuesday seems to indicate his previously ailing back has returned to normal.