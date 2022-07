Rodriguez (wrist) went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

Rodriguez wasted no time getting back on track after missing the Mariners' first four second-half games, slugging a 374-solo shot to left to lead off the home half of the first. The dynamic rookie has now reached safely in 20 consecutive games, and the fact he was able to play a full nine innings in center field supports the notion he's back near or at full health.