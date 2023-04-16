Rodriguez went 1-for-5 with a triple and four RBI in Saturday's 9-2 win against the Rockies.

Rodriguez had the biggest hit of the game for Seattle, plating three runs with a two-out triple in the fourth inning. The star outfielder knocked in another run with a fielder's choice in the sixth to give him a campaign-high four RBI in the victory. Rodriguez is slashing .254/.315/.448 with two homers, nine RBI, four stolen bases and 13 runs through 15 games this season.