Rodriguez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a lower-back strain Friday.
Rodriguez has been dealing with the back issue for at minimum most of the last week. He missed three games against the Angels and only made it back for three more before exiting again Thursday against Oakland. He'll be eligible to return for the final series of the year against the Tigers, but it's not yet clear if he'll be healthy enough to do so. Taylor Trammell was recalled to give the Mariners another option in the outfield.