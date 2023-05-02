Rodriguez has been scratched from the lineup against the Athletics on Tuesday due to back soreness, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Rodriguez was scheduled to hit leadoff against the Athletics after missing Sunday's game due to the back injury he picked up against the Blue Jays on Saturday, but the star outfielder will miss at least one more game as he recovers. Jarred Kelenic moves over to center field and AJ Pollock will replace Rodriguez in the lineup while hitting eighth as the designated hitter.