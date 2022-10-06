Rodriguez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Wednesday's victory over Detroit.
Rodriguez led off the first inning with a homer off lefty starter Tyler Alexander to open the scoring. The outfielder hit five homers during his final 11 games of 2022 resulting in a .914 slugging percentage over 35 at-bats during that span.
