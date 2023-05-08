Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Astros on Sunday.

Rodriguez uncorked his sixth home run of the season in the third inning off Brandon Bielak, a massive 454-foot shot to center that opened the scoring on the afternoon. The big blast, the longest of Rodriguez's career, was a sight for sore eyes, as Rodriguez hadn't left the yard since April 26 and entered the game mired in a 1-for-17 funk over the previous five games. The 22-year-old has struggled to a .216 average and .286 on-base percentage thus far, but there's some solace in the fact he carries a 37.2 percent hard-hit rate and boasts a .262 xBA that suggests he's been unlucky at times when putting the ball in play; to the latter point, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports Rodriguez made four outs during the weekend series on batted balls with exit velocities of 100 mph or greater.