Manager Scott Servais said that Rodriguez (back), who is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels, is unlikely to require a stint on the 10-day injured list, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Though Servais was unwilling to put a timeline on Rodriguez's return, the Mariners are seemingly confident that the 21-year-old bout with lower-back tightness is a day-to-day concern. Servais noted that Rodriguez's back has already shown improvement, and the star rookie was able to take 30-to-35 swings off a tee Sunday. Rodriguez likely won't be available off the bench Monday, but it's possible he'll be ready to rejoin the lineup Tuesday in Oakland.