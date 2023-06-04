Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with an RBI fielder's choice, a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

Rodriguez hit safely for the 11th time in the last 12 games while also recording a steal for the third straight contest. The talented 22-year-old does seem to be well on his way to completely turning around a lackluster start to the season, but his .306 on-base percentage -- 39 points lower than his rookie season figure -- has plenty of room for improvement.