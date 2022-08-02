Manager Scott Servais, via Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle, said Rodriguez "is making very good progress with both (injured) wrists."

While things are moving in the right direction for Rodriguez, he still has not swung a bat since landing on the injured list, so it's not entirely clear where he stands in his recovery. As such, it remains to be seen if he will be ready to go when he is first eligible to be activated August 10.