Rodriguez will start in center field and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

It's the first time this season that Rodriguez isn't leading off in a game he started. The superstar outfielder has just a .658 OPS on the season and is 2-for-29 with 11 strikeouts so far in May. Still, he's hardly alone among Mariners regulars in struggling, so it's a bit of a surprise to see such a precipitous drop in the lineup. Shortstop J.P. Crawford is leading off Wednesday.