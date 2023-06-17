Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with a double and a run in a win over the White Sox on Friday.

Rodriguez contributed his first multi-hit effort in nearly a week, snapping a brief 1-for-18 funk that had encompassed his last four games in the process. The talented outfielder's extra-base hit was also just his second in the last eight contests; however, it's worth noting his expected batting average (.269) and slugging percentage (.453) both outpace his respective .240 and .425 figures in those categories, hinting at the potential for eventual improvement in his overall numbers.