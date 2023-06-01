Rodrigues went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Yankees.

Rodriguez was the only player to record multiple hits Wednesday after the two ballclubs managed to combine for just eight hits. The 22-year-old led off the fourth with a base hit and later stole second in the inning for his 10th swipe of the season. He has been scorching hot at the plate over his last 10 games, registering multiple hits eight times while slashing .419/.432/.721 with three homers, 10 RBI and seven runs scored. He seems to be more comfortable at the plate after being moved out of the leadoff spot and has raised his batting average 42 points over this 10-game span. For the year, Rodriguez is now slashing .246/.307/.442 with 10 homers, 31 RBI, 36 runs and a 17:67 BB:K over 244 plate appearances this year.