Rodriguez (back) isn't starting Friday against the Royals.
Rodriguez was removed from Thursday's matchup against Oakland due to lower-back tightness, and manager Scott Servais called the injury "concerning." The 21-year-old is undergoing an MRI on Friday, and he'll be out of the lineup for at least one game. Jarred Kelenic will take over in center field and bat sixth.
